Brighton District Library Hosts “Magic of Monarchs”

April 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Brighton District Library is teaching the “Magic of Monarchs” later this week.



From 6:30-7:30pm Thursday, there’s an opportunity for the community to learn about the Monarch butterfly’s earliest moments in life to their migration journey as adults.



For example, learning about the Monarch’s southward migration patterns just like some birds.

Thursday night is also a chance to discuss why their population has declined over the last few decades, making the Monarch a candidate under the Endangered Species Act.