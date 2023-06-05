Brighton District Library Hosts Free Decluttering Program

June 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A professional organizer will be at the Brighton District Library next week, teaching the basics of decluttering, organizing, and destressing.



Heather Barta is the owner of DeClutter Bug LLC. She works with clients in need of strategies, systems, and resources for dealing with overwhelming clutter in the house, garage, office, and events calendar.



Heather is a professional organizer and coach who began her business by helping friends and business clients in 2009. She is partnering with the library to offer the free program for those in need of strategies to keep the mind and “spaces” tidy.



The 'Declutter with Heather, Declutter Bug!' event takes place at the Brighton District Library on Monday, June 12th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Registration is available at the provided link or by calling the Brighton District Library at 810-229-6571. A brochure for the event is also provided.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.