Brighton District Library Going Fine-Free On Overdue Materials

December 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is going fine-free on overdue materials come the New Year.



The library will stop charging overdue fines effective January 1st. Officials say the Library is committed to promoting literacy for all ages by eliminating overdue fines and the new system ensures residents that the Library is the place to go to read, discover, and connect without barriers.



Fine-free policies are said to have been gaining momentum and libraries across the state have been discussing the topic in depth for over a year.



A press release states that even with the best of intentions, life can get in the way – work schedules change; kids get sick; or weather conditions create closings. Officials say overdue fines can be so frustrating or burdensome that some patrons eventually just avoid borrowing from the Library.



Library Director Cindy Mack said it’s a new year and a new chapter and they thank everyone for their continued patronage and support. She said they want all Brighton residents to have access to their materials regardless of their ability to pay overdue fines.



Mack added they’re confident that ending overdue fines will not affect their funding or ability to have borrowed materials returned.



More in-depth information about the change is available in the attachment.