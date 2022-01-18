Virtual Music Events For Children Offered By Brighton Library

January 18, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local library is offering a slate of musical events for young children to help them better develop language skills.



The Brighton District Library is offering a pair of virtual storytime programs to engage children through music and songs, books, writing and more.



Families can join in for Alphabet Fun, Tuesday mornings at 10:30am. Also, there are three PJ Story Time events that will take place this Monday, January 24th , Wednesday, February 2nd, and Monday, February 21st. PJ Story Time will start those evenings at 6:30pm.



A release from the Brighton District Library reports that when kids hear music, their brain automatically tries to identify familiar melodies and rhymes, just as early readers will look for words that may sound alike, have patterns, or rhyme. Singing has a way of slowing down language, helping children hear the smaller sounds in words. Between the ages of 1 and 3, kids respond best to music while actively taking part. The library suggests showing your toddler how to move to music by twirling quickly for a fast song, and moving in slower motions to a song with a slower beat. They encourage parents and children to have fun with singing and dancing together, even bringing out props like scarves or stuffed animals to dance with. Music and movement can help develop motor skills needed for pre-reading, learning new words and concepts, expressing emotion, and much more.



For more information on these virtual events, or to register, visit www.brightonlibrary.info, or call 810-229-6571 ext.223.