Brighton Library Celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month

September 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With students returning to school, a local library is reminding parents of the benefits that come from holding a library card.



Whether kids are returning to class online or in-person, the Brighton District Library, along with the American Library Association, want them to know that signing up for a card can help fuel academic success. September is Library Card Sign-up month, and this year, DC Comics’ Wonder Woman is its honorary chair, promoting the value of libraries. Brighton Library Media Relations Coordinator Margaret Vergith, wrote in a release, that card holders in Brighton have access to a wide variety of resources and activities. These include eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, online courses, academic databases, interactive picture books, discussion groups, STEAM programs and more. Sign up for a card in person, or apply for a digital card on their website, www.brightonlibrary.info.



The library is currently in “Grab & Go” mode, with patrons being asked to get what help they might need and check out materials in 30 minutes or less. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10am to 9pm; Friday and Saturday 10 to 5.