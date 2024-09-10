Candidates Sought To Apply For Brighton District Library Board

September 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to fill two open seats.



One trustee will be appointed to complete the remainder of a term ending December 31st, 2024.



The second trustee will be appointed to complete the remainder of a term ending December 31, 2026.



Among other duties, the Library Board oversees the hiring and evaluation of the Library Director, approves the Library’s budget, and sets library policy. Meetings are scheduled on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with committee meetings scheduled throughout the year.



To apply, those interested should submit a letter of interest and/or resume to Attn: Brighton District Library Board of Trustees, 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116 or via email to cindy@brightonlibrary.info by Monday, September 30th at 5pm.



For more information about the requirements, duties and responsibilities of a trustee contact Library Director, Cindy Mack, at (810) 229-6571, ext. 203 or via email.