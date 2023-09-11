Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Backyard At Brighton Library

September 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is debuting its brand-new backyard and outdoor renovations, and the community is invited to an upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The Library will be celebrating its new pavilion, garden, Learning Journey path, and the opening of Miss Carla’s Reading House. That was built and named in honor of the Library’s retired Head of Youth Services, Carla Sharp. It was built to be wheelchair accessible, so everyone can come in and spend some quality time reading.



The event will take place this Friday, September 15th at 5:30pm at the new pavilion and feature a special ceremony. Individuals who supported and contributed to the success of various projects will also be recognized.



The Library’s 2022-2023 Annual Appeal raised nearly $43,000 - with the majority of that funding earmarked to support the new outdoor improvements. Officials said they are ever grateful to donors for the opportunity to “further build our beautiful corner of the Brighton community”.



More information on the projects and ceremony is available in the attached release.