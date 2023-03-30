Brighton Dept. of Public Services is Looking for Seasonal Help

March 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton Department of Public Services says they are looking for responsible and hardworking individuals for seasonal employment beginning in May 2023.



The positions will assist the Department of Public Works, Water Treatment Plant or Wastewater Treatment Plant as needed.



Seasonal employees will complete a variety of tasks and projects to assist the department in maintaining the physical infrastructure within the city, including, streets and utilities.



This position is also responsible for completing assignments related to landscaping, forestry, parks and cemetery maintenance. Hours of work are between 7:00 am – 3:30 pm and according to a press release, wage is $16 per hour.



All applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old and possess a valid Michigan Driver’s License.



To apply, visit the City’s website at the provided link.



Resumes may also be mailed to City of Brighton, 200 N. First Street, Brighton, MI 48116 Attn: Michelle Miller, Human Resources Manager or via email at millerm@brightoncity.org