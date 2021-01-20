Brighton's DECA Team Scores Win In District Tournament

January 20, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





A group of Brighton High School career and technical students scored the most number of points of any BHS group in the history of the local club by taking first place in the recently held district tournament.



According to marketing teacher and DECA advisor, Brent Luplow, 39 of the 47 students in the Brighton DECA program qualified for the tournament, with the Brighton group taking home a total of 84 medals. A total of 11 Brighton students won three medals — test, role play and district champion - 23 BHS students won two medals: either test or role play and district champion, and five members won one medal.



Some 3,400 students from 109 school districts in Michigan compete in the DECA district and state tournaments. It is divided into eight districts, with Brighton in District 4. In the DECA districts, students compete in their choice of one of 58 different events. The categories include marketing, entrepreneurship, business management and administration, hospitality and tourism and finance.



In the competition, students take a test which counts for a percentage of their final score and participate in a role play which counts as a percentage. If they have a top test score or top role play score they receive a medal. If their overall score is one of the top scores in their event they receive a district champion medallion which qualifies them for the state tournament.



DECA Inc., formerly the Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a career and technical support organization in all 50 states and eight foreign countries. The organization’s mission statement states that DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges.



The next level of competition is the State Career Development Conference - which is usually held in Detroit, but this year will be held virtually in March.





The following students won three medals (test, role play, and district champion):



Nate Canning- professional selling

April Fox- hotel and lodging management

Ava Hassson- principles of hospitality and tourism

Delany Konkel- buying and merchandising team

Trent Mailloux- hospitality and tourism professional selling

Ashley Patterson- apparel and accessories marketing

Andrew Renner- retail merchandising

Sheldon Riley- sports and entertainment marketing team

Cade Schumacher- sports and entertainment marketing

Annie Sukosky- human resource management

Katie Tarnacki- quick serve restaurant management







The following students received two medals (either test or role play, and district champion):



Chase Banas- automotive services marketing

Makayla Bihlmeyer- hotel and lodging management

Ava Bjedov-hospitality services team

Connor Blood- sports and entertainment marketing team

Kirsten Browne- buying and merchandising team

Jacob Cook- food marketing

Amber deChavez- principles of hospitality and tourism

Cloe deFays- hospitality services team

Olivia Edwards- apparel and accessories marketing

Bella-Rosa Fetelea- principles of marketing

Christian Fitch- hospitality and tourism professional selling

Anton Ford- marketing communications

Ian Geoghegan- principles of business management and administration

Holly Ireton- business finance

Molly McKaig- hotel and lodging management

Shannon Myers- marketing communications

Ryan Pilon- food marketing

Evan Porter- entrepreneurship

Jakob Sata- automotive services marketing

Grant Stinedurf- sports and entertainment marketing team

Elin Thagard- business finance

Sophie Thompson- travel and tourism team

Ben Vernier- travel and tourism team