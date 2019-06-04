Brighton Police Investigate Murder/Suicide of Mother & Daughter

June 4, 2019

The investigation is ongoing into a tragic discovery Monday by Brighton Police of a murder/suicide situation involving a mother and her young daughter.



Brighton Police responded at about noon to an apartment unit in the 700 block of North Second Street for a welfare check. The caller was concerned when his ex-girlfriend, and mother of their 5-year-old child, did not show up over the weekend for a scheduled custody exchange. When officers arrived, they found the ex-girlfriend's car in the driveway. After failing to make contact, they made entry to the home with the assistance of the landlord and found both the mother and daughter deceased.



Chief Rob Bradford says it appears the mother took the life of her daughter and then her own. The mother was reportedly found with a gunshot wound, while the girl had no obvious signs of trauma. Autopsy results are pending and police have not released the names of the victims, who may have been deceased for several days. However, they do say that there was no history of trouble at either the 2nd Street location or between the mother and father of the child.



Brighton Police were assisted in processing the scene by the Michigan State Police Forensic Crime Lab, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Hamburg Township Police. (JK)