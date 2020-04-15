Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative To Support Bright Businesses

April 15, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new initiative will help allow City of Brighton shoppers support the businesses that they love survive the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Small Town, Big Hearts initiative is launching next week, on the crowdfunding site Patronicity, and will allow residents the opportunity to have a direct impact on helping downtown businesses pull through the crisis. Brighton City Councilman Jon Emaus said in a release that “the support generated by everyone through this initiative will preserve jobs, keep our businesses alive, shorten the local economic downturn, and allow us to return to the vibrant community we had before this emergency.”



At a special online meeting of the Downtown Development Authority board, Tuesday, the initiative was endorsed and supported with marketing funds from the DDA. Highlights include access to the new DDA crowdfunding page on Patronicity, which will be available to for-profit businesses in the district. Participating businesses will have access to one-on-one coaching support from Patronicity and local volunteers. Lake Trust Credit Union will also provide 50% matching contributions up to $750.



President and CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Pam McConeghy said these small businesses are the foundation of our downtown. She added that they continually support the community from sponsoring PTOs to sports teams, and that it is imperative that we return that support in this, their time of need.



DDA Chairman Tim Corrigan and Brighton Mayor Shawn Pipoly released a joint statement, saying this initiative may be a first for the City and the DDA, but it will likely not be the last. They feel the collaboration between the two entities has grown and strengthened over the years, and they are stronger together. They added that they will “get through this latest challenge together.”



Details are expected to be finalized soon, and the DDA will be holding an informational webinar for businesses later this week. The community can expect an official kicking off of the initiative next week, with links to the City of Brighton’s DDA crowdfunding page.