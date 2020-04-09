Brighton DDA Launches Crowdfunding Platform For Local Businesses

April 9, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Brighton Mayor Shawn Pipoly and DDA Chairman Tim Corrigan have announced the roll-out of an initiative to support Brighton businesses affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.



It follows last week’s meeting among community leaders who discussed ways to support Brighton businesses through the current health crisis and beyond. As a result, Corrigan says that starting next week; local businesses within the Brighton DDA district will have access to a “robust crowdfunding initiative” assisted by Lake Trust Credit Union. He added that the Brighton community is “second to none when it comes to supporting their local businesses.” Through the use of the Patronicity crowdfunding platform, Corrigan says they will expand the opportunities the community has to support local businesses while practicing social distancing.



Lake Trust Credit Union President and CEO David Snodgrass said they are excited about the new collaboration with Brighton’s DDA. “Small businesses are integral to our community and Lake Trust consistently supports opportunities to support the small business owners and operators that make Brighton a unique place. We are doing our part to support these businesses during this unprecedented time of need.” Beginning next week, local businesses within the DDA will be provided with the resources and support to create an individualized crowdfunding campaign via Patronicity. The community will then be directed to a centralized location where they can browse individual campaigns and choose how to financially support their favorite based on the merits of each. Although details are yet to be finalized, Lake Trust Credit Union will be bolstering community contributions, across individual campaigns, with up to $25,000 in total matching funds for City of Brighton businesses.



Brighton restaurateur Steve Pilon of the Wooden Spoon and El Arból, said that he suspects a number of businesses will get very creative in structuring their campaigns to attract patron support. “Besides the campaign coaching support that will be available through Patronicity once a campaign is created, I, as well as others, will be ready to assist local businesses in brainstorming campaign ideas.” Those helping will include Councilmember Jon Emaus; City Manager Nate Geinzer; City Clerk Tara Brown; Management Assistant Henry Outlaw; Pam McConeghy, President and CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce; and Cal Stone of 2 Stones Events and vice chair of the City of Brighton DDA, among others.



Brighton Mayor Shawn Pipoly said they have a lot of creative and supportive people willing to help businesses with this initiative. “Our small businesses throughout the City of Brighton need our support to assist them, not just financially, but emotionally, through this uncertain time. With the greater City of Brighton community behind us, we have an opportunity to rise from the COVID crisis stronger than ever before in more ways than one.”