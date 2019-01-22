Brighton DDA Gets New Leadership

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Brighton Downtown Development Authority has a different chairperson.



At its monthly meeting last week, the DDA Board of Directors elected someone other than Bob Herbst as its chair. The election of Herbst has been almost automatic from year to year, but Herbst says he has been the chair long enough and wanted to pass the baton to someone else. As a consequence, Tim Corrigan of the Corrigan Oil Company was elected to chair the DDA for 2019, while Cal Stone, an event planner, was named vice chair and Lisa Nelson of Hush Intimate Apparel was chosen as secretary. Although Herbst decided to step down from the chairmanship, he will remain a member of the board.



Herbst had been the chairman almost since the inception of the DDA about 30 years ago. The first chairman was local realtor Scott Griffith, and Herbst, a now-retired pharmacist and drug store owner, was the second. Herbst says the DDA was started because there were a lot of empty storefronts in downtown Brighton and he wanted the downtown to be vibrant and successful. The Brighton DDA was able to leverage many grants that required local matches. Herbst says even with the recession, which started in 2008, the situation downtown was better than it had been when there was no DDA. Herbst says he doesn’t think the City Council would have been able to accomplish what the DDA has been able to do on its own, since it has to spend the tax revenues all over town, nor could it have been as successful in getting grants for downtown improvement projects.



Herbst says his proudest accomplishment as chairman has been the Tridge pedestrian walkway over he and the Mill Pond Walkway, and now the new amphitheater and band shell, which are nearing completion. Herbst says May 4th is the tentative date for the formal dedication of the new amphitheater and band shell, which is costing about three quarters of a million dollars and being paid for entirely with DDA funds.



DDAs utilize the Tax Increment Finance Authority, or TIFA, to capture a portion of tax revenues of businesses within the Downtown Development District in order to fund various DDA projects that improve the downtown.