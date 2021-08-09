Brighton Residents To Have Outdoor Water Sources Inspected

August 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman





The City of Brighton will be testing outdoor residential water sources as mandated by the state to protect its water quality.



At their most recent meeting, City Council approved a two-year contract with Hydrocorp to perform residential cross-connection control services. Hydrocorp is the only provider in Michigan and conducts 30,000 inspections annually in 200 communities, including Howell. The City’s participation in this program is required by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.



A cross-connection is when pipes are arranged in a way that makes it possible for backflow of non-potable water to get into a drinking supply.



City Regulatory Compliance Supervisor Josh Bradley said inspectors will be coming around to check outdoor sources at all Brighton residences, checking exterior spigots, lawn irrigation systems, pools, spas, and other potentially hazardous water connections.



Hydrocorp inspectors will provide up to 4 approved hose bib vacuum breakers per home for outdoor spigots if it will bring the property into immediate compliance. These vacuum breakers do not require testing but should be changed every 3-4 years.



Where costs are most likely to be incurred by residents is where homeowners have irrigation systems, which could see herbicides, pet waste, and stagnant water siphon into the drinking supply. If a system is found non-compliant, it will be up to the resident to fix the violation. There are a variety of devices available to prevent backflow, but homeowners will be responsible for the purchase of those parts, the installation, and testing that is required every three years.



DPS Director Marcel Goch said it is a good idea for residents in neighborhoods or HOAs where sprinkler systems are more common to get together and find a backflow prevention certified plumber to do the work in bulk for a lower price.



Further questions should be directed to the City of Brighton’s Water Department. Email the department at dps@brightoncity.org, or call 810-844-5112.