Brighton Crack Sealing Program To Start This Week

April 22, 2019

It’s getting into the busy season for the City of Brighton’s Department of Public Services.



The annual crack sealing program will be getting underway this week. The procedure helps provide a longer lasting pavement surface and gets everything sealed up so it lasts. Work will be done starting around 8pm tonight on Grand River, and then various others throughout the city. A list is attached. DPS Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI they’re trying to maintain and save some of the newer pavement and will do as much as they can until funds run short. The crack sealing program will take about a week or two but Goch cautions that the work is weather dependent. He asks that motorists slow down where work crews are present, noting there will be some traffic impact - especially on Grand River, Flint and Brighton Lake Roads. Crews will be working in neighborhood areas during the day but some of the work will be done at night in busier areas and the contractor has that option.



Meanwhile, final paving work is getting started on North Second Street this week, which will be closed to through traffic but local access is being maintained. Then come May, spray patching will be done on Main Street throughout downtown and Grand River. That work is expected to likely take a week or two but Goch says again, a lot is weather dependent. (JM)