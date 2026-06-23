Brighton Council To Consider Parking Agreement Tied To Downtown Properties

June 23, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



The Brighton City Council is expected to consider a parking lot agreement and lease Tuesday night involving the State Land Bank Authority and two private entities connected to downtown property.



The item appears on the council’s new business agenda for its June 23 meeting. The agreement is listed with the State Land Bank Authority, DC Brighton, LLC and DM Brighton, LLC.



The agenda does not identify the specific property involved, but the item comes after earlier discussions involving downtown parcels acquired for potential redevelopment. In 2024, the city and Brighton Downtown Development Authority announced a potential partnership with the State Land Bank Authority and DA Building, LLC involving privately owned properties that had previously been leased for public parking.



Those properties included the public parking lot adjacent to Ciao Amici’s and the Fifth Third Bank site, along with an adjacent unpaved parking lot bordering Hyne Street. The lot next to Ciao Amici’s has since been built upon.



At the time, city officials said the broader redevelopment discussions could include additional public parking, increased open space, commercial space, residential development and other public improvements.



Council will also consider moving forward with implementation of a Net2Phone system, pending legal and financial review of the final agreement. Several consent agenda items deal with maintenance work at the Challis Water Plant, along with a social district license application for Maru Sushi.



Tuesday's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Brighton City Hall.