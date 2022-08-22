Brighton Council to Meet on Marijuana Store Issue

The Brighton City Council will hold a special meeting tonight (Aug. 22) to decide on ballot language in regard to a petition proposing that the city of Brighton allow a minimum of two marijuana businesses within the city limits.



The meeting and expected council action are the result of a ruling by Livingston County Chief Circuit Judge Michael Hatty. In his ruling last week Hatty ordered the city of Brighton to approve the petition and place on the November election ballot the issue of whether to approve a marijuana dispensary in town. At its regular meeting on Thursday, council voted 4-3 not to appeal Hatty’s ruling.



The petitions were circulated by the "Say Yes to Brighton Committee”, which is seeking to repeal the city’s ban on marijuana businesses and allow a minimum of two such stores. The petitioners collected 746 signatures to get the issue on the ballot. However, after consulting with the city’s legal counsel, City Clerk Tara Brown rejected the petitions because the formatting did not strictly comply with state election law.



The petitioners subsequently filed suit against the city and Brown, resulting in the ruling by Judge Hatty ordering the certification of the petition language. The language specifies that such dispensaries would be prohibited within 800 feet of a public or private grade school or parks larger than one acre. According to the petitions, such businesses, if approved by the voters, would be authorized to offer delivery, drive-thru and outside walk-up windows.



Tonight's meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers of city hall.