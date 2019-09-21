Brighton Council Orders New Equipment For DPW

September 21, 2019

At its regular meeting Thursday night, the Brighton City Council voted to purchase two new pieces of equipment for the Department of Public Services.



One is a compact loader with attachments, to be purchased through the Sourcewell National Pricing Contract at a cost of $85,868.42. The compact loader will have multiple uses and be available for use year around, including winter parking lot and neighborhood cul-de-sac maintenance, cemetery upkeep and water and wastewater projects. The equipment will also be versatile in its ability to use different attachments, which were included in the purchase price.



The other new piece of approved equipment is a John Deere multi-purpose tractor, being purchased at a cost of $37,501.97 through government pricing provided by D & G Equipment of Howell. The city will auction off its existing 1997 Bobcat and 2011 ATV since they will no longer be needed.



Because the city had budgeted $150,000 in its 2019-20 Capital Improvement Fund for the new equipment, Mayor Jim Muzzin said that purchasing the compact loader and tractor at a combined cost of roughly $123,000 will save the city nearly $27,000. (JK)