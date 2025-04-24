Brighton Council OKs Changes to Lindbom School Consent Judgment

April 24, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Meeting this week in regular session, the Brighton City Council approved changes in the consent judgment in regard to the West Village development at the vacant Lindbom School property. The consent judgment was agreed to by the city and the developer in May of 2022.



The S.R. Jacobson Development Co. of Bingham Farms had sued the city for violation of constitutional rights regarding due process and the unlawful taking of property. The negotiated settlement and court order by Livingston County Circuit Judge Matthew McGivney involves a consent judgment that city officials said, quote, “addresses the concerns of the city and many of its residents, including a reduced density and modified, two-story plan.”



Since that time, PulteGroup Inc., based in Atlanta, GA, has taken steps to purchase the 10.5-acre property from Jacobson. While the CJ reduced the number of townhomes from 140 to 123, the changes given the green light Tuesday reduced the number of homes even further - from 123 to 107. The swimming pool and clubhouse that were part of the plan earlier are also now out.



In addition, the townhomes, which were previously to be leased, will now be for sale. The price point mentioned at the meeting was around $450,000. The developers have also asked for a two-year extension in the completion date to 2029 and 2030. The Pulte representatives said the landscaping plan to screen the development from the surrounding neighborhood, remains the same. Previous proposals by different developers had included one for senior housing and assisted living and another for single-family homes.



The now-vacant site had been the home of Lindbom Elementary school for many years — a school that was ultimately closed due to declining enrollment. However, the site became a problem for city police due to reported illicit drug use and vandalism. The school was finally demolished in 2023.



The site also has also brought environmental concerns resulting from an underground plume of contamination - the chemical compound trichloroethylene. TCE, as it is known, is an industrial solvent and degreaser which emanated from a former industrial site on North 5th Street. The consent judgment requires that ventilation systems be installed in the townhomes to eliminate the potential contamination.



Council Member Susan Gardner told the developers that, in her words, What you have here is more attractive (than previous proposals) and it just fits better with the neighborhood. ”Mayor Kris Tobbe was also complimentary, saying, "What you have here is very nice.”



The motion to approve changes in the Consent Judgment passed unanimously.