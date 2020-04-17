Brighton Council Commits To Lee Road Project

April 17, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton City Council has approved committing an approximately one-third share in the Lee Road improvement project.



At its meeting Thursday night, council voted unanimously to contribute up to $57,050 out of its fiscal year 2019-20 fund balance toward the project. The boards of the other two municipalities involved - Green Oak and Hamburg townships — have already voted to commit their portion of funds in the multi-jurisdictional effort. Green Oak Township will also contribute an amount not to exceed $57,050, while Hamburg Township - where over one-third of the front footage on the roadway lies — will devote just under $61,000. The remaining amount of the estimated $250,000 project will be paid by the Livingston County Road Commission. In point of fact, Lee Road is not a city or township road, but a county road. However, the Road Commission has said it has higher priority projects that carry heavier traffic loads, and that spurred Green Oak Twp. Supervisor Mark St. Charles to ask his board, as well as Hamburg Township and the city of Brighton, to fund the major portion of the project. Although none of Lee Road is located within the Brighton city limits, it is considered a main feeder road from US-23 and I-96. In addition, 32.6% of the affected road length borders the city. The project would not be the first instance of cooperation between the neighboring local governments on Lee Road. The city participated financially in a multi-jurisdictional project to improve the intersection at Lee and Rickett roads a number of years ago. It is anticipated that the latest project will be done during the current construction season, although a starting date for the work hasn’t been determined. The project will include milling, an asphalt overlay and base repair. The area to be improved will extend on the east from Berrywood Drive to the west end of the road at the cull-de-sac in Hamburg Township.