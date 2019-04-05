Brighton Council Balks At Expanding Taste Of Brighton

April 5, 2019

At its meeting Thursday night, the Brighton City Council approved all 26 civic events applications for the coming year, although they declined to expand one popular summer festival.



A couple of new events are being added to the event schedule this year: Jazz at the Amp on July 4, and Carl’s Concert/AMP Grand Opening on May 4, to celebrate the grand opening of the new amphitheater and band shell at the Mill Pond. Also different this year: the name of the Brighton Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival has been changed to the “Brighton Main Street Wine. Art. Music (WAM) Festival”.



However, one request for a change was turned down by council: Organizers of A Taste of Brighton (July 12-13) had asked if the city would expand the area on Main Street that is sealed off from traffic. In the past, Main has been closed off east of First St., but this year, sponsors had wanted the street closure to go all the way to the railroad tracks. But after consulting with the city police chief, DPW director and Brighton Area Fire Dept. chief, city staff recommended the request be denied, and council concurred. City Manager Nate Geinzer says that making the street closure end just before First St. allows First and Second to be utilized to facilitate traffic flow and access to city parking lots, and provides delivery truck access and visitor parking on Mill Pond Lane. Geinzer says there were also safety factors to consider.



The other major civic events approved for this year include Ladies Night Out (May 2 & Dec. 5), the Kiwanis Gazebo Concerts (Sundays from July 7 through Aug. 25), the Smokin’ Jazz & BBQ Blues Festival (Sept. 6-7), various events on Independence Day, the Optimists Fishing Derby (June 8), and the Memorial Day Parade (May 27).



After meetings last fall on a proposal to increase the fee schedule for civic events resulted in protests, council decided to keep the rates the same in 2019 , with no increase. (TT/JK)