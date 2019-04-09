Brighton Council Approves Road Maintenance & Repair Projects

Streets in the city of Brighton will be in for some maintenance and repair work this year.



The Brighton City Council approved two separate contracts for the work at its meeting last Thursday. City Council voted to approve a contract with the Scodeller Co. of Wixom to do crack seal work — initially on Brighton Lake Road, Flint Road, Grand River, Brighton Interior Drive and the new section of Black Walnut. Additional streets will be added to the list if funds are available.



Crack sealing is one of the preventive measures that municipalities use to maintain and extend the life of roads. In crack sealing, materials are placed into or above cracks — bonding with and reinforcing the pavement — to prevent water from entering and causing the asphalt to deteriorate. Scodeller’s was the lowest of the three bids received at $1.45 per pound of crack sealant.



Council also approved the low bid out of two received for centerline painting and legend replacement on city streets. The bid, at just under $42,000, was submitted by JV Contracting of Goodrich. As with the crack sealing contract, it was a cooperative bid with Milford and Wixom through the Michigan Intergovernmental Trade Network, or “MITN”, in order to obtain more competitive pricing. (TT)