Brighton Council Approves Parking Lot Work

April 6, 2020

By Tom Tolen/news@whmi.com





Work on parking lots in Brighton will be getting underway soon.



The Brighton City Council has accepted a base bid of $48,253 for downtown parking lot maintenance to T & M Asphalt Paving of Milford. The actual low bidder was True North Asphalt of Madison Heights, but its bid did not comply with the requirements and was rejected. T & M was the next-lowest bidder out of the four bids received. However, a recommendation to allow the company to perform additional work on the parking lots up to a maximum of $88,000 was rejected.



Council Member Jim Bohn, in particular, objected to the work being done now because of the uncertainty of the times, given the coronavirus pandemic, its effect on local businesses and possible effect on property values. Ultimately, council accepted the T & M bid for the basic project, with a 10% contingency. The vote was 6-1 with Bohn voting no.



The parking lots to receive the repair and maintenance work include the West St. lot, East Block lot, Second Street lot, CSX lot, Hyne Street lot and Squire lot. The work will include seal coating, crack seal work and striping.