Brighton Council Approves New 4-Year Police Contract

November 22, 2019

Following a closed-door session Thursday night, the Brighton City Council unanimously approved a new, 4-year contract with the two police dept. units - the only remaining unions which had not signed a new contract with the city.



The two sides have been negotiating for several months, resulting in a recent tentative agreement. The contract has already been ratified by the union membership. The police officers have continued to work during the interim period. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI the contract, and those negotiated with the other city unions – clerical and department of public services - are especially significant because they mark a paradigm shift in unionized city employee contracts and contract negotiations between the city and city bargaining units. That includes not just the police dept. units but the DPW and clerical units, which came to contract terms this summer.



The contract gives police officers a 3.5% pay increase the first two years it is in effect and a 2% pay hike in years three and four. It also includes signing bonuses of $3,500 for police officers with five years’ experience and $5,000 for those with 10 years’ experience. The police dept., which now has 15 members, including Police Chief Rob Bradford, is at least one member short and the city is taking applications for a new officer.



Any qualified candidates who are interested in the position can do so through the link below. (TT)