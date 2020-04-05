Brighton Council Approves Civic Events Via Online Meeting

April 5, 2020

By Tom Tolen/news@whmi.com





The Brighton City Council approved 23 civic event applications at its meeting Thursday night — the first online meeting council has ever held.



It was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced local governments all across the country to hold their meetings online. As one of the first items of business, council approved the 2020 civic event applications, with one major caveat. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order banning gatherings of over 50 people, and which prohibits outdoor events involving close contact with others, but only through April 13th.



City Manager Nate Geinzer, in his written report to council, said, “If a subsequent Executive Order is released extending this order, or banning any and all public gatherings or events, then the city will follow that order and advise all applicants that their event will not be able to be held.” For 2020, the cost for each event sponsor will be one-third of fifty per cent of the City’s total cost, amounting to 17%.



One new event is planned for this year: "Buckaroo! Brighton’s Country Music Festival”, sponsored by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, on Oct. 3rd, from 3-10 p.m. “Jazz at the AMP”, has been changed to “Jazz Up the AMP”, and moved from Wednesdays to Thursdays.



This year’s Optimists Club Fishing Derby is slated to be the first “Zero Waste” event ever held in Brighton. The Chamber of Commerce’s Environmental Council will be assisting the Optimists in working toward the goal. They will have a waste station at the event which will include receptacles for paper or cardboard, metal, glass, plastic, and even used fishing lines. If successful, the Environmental Council will work toward implementing a zero waste approach at other events.



————————————————————————————



List of approved downtown Brighton Civic Events:



Farmer’s Market

Cinco de Mayo

Ladies Night Out

Memorial Day Parade

Livingston County Concert Band

Turn Up the AMP

Optimists Club Fishing Derby

11th Annual Hungry Duck Run

July 4th Parade

Independence Day Duck Race

Kiwanis Concert & Car Show at the AMP

Terrific Tuesday Book Reading & Crafts

A Taste of Brighton

Fund A Life 5K

Main Street Wine Art Music Festival

Smokin’ Jazz & BBQ Blues Fest

BAFA 9/11 Memorial 5K Run/Walk

Fund A Life Drive to Survive

Harvest Festival

Brighton Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Buckaroo! Brighton’s Country Music Festival

BHS Homecoming Parade

Crop Hunger Walk

Veteran Day Parade

Holiday Glow

Ladies Night Out