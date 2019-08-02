Brighton City Council Ratifies Contract with DPS Union

After a closed door meeting Thursday night to review terms of the contract, council returned to open session to approve the agreement on a 7-0 vote. The 16 hourly workers at the DPS are represented by the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan, better known as TPOAM. They include hourly workers at the DPW on Third St. and city utilities employees



The agreement includes concessions from the union, foremost among them closing the pension system for new hires and moving the employees to a deferred contribution system. The financial aspects of the contract involve a 3% pay raise the first year and a 2.5% pay hike in years two and three. Year 4, the last year of the contract, includes a wage re-opener. Geinzer had high praise for the union and its representatives for their spirit of collegiality at the table. He says the contract establishes a new paradigm for the city and the union.



The union has already ratified the contract, which takes effect immediately. TPOAM also represents office and clerical workers, with whom the city is still negotiating toward a contract agreement. And the city is continuing negotiations with the Police Officers Labor Council, which represents both the police patrol officers unit and the command officers unit. (TT)