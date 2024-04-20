Closures In Downtown Brighton Monday

April 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some closures are planned in downtown Brighton on Monday.



North Fourth and Walnut Streets at the railroad will be closed from approximately 7am to 9am for railroad pavement marking installation.



Residents within the closure area will be able to enter and exit their property at all times. Once the work is complete, the closure will be opened and a second closure will begin.



At 9am, a full closure of Main Street from 2nd Street to Grand River will take place. The closure is anticipated to last until 2pm. Drivers should follow the posted detours.



The City advises there are possible additional closures of Hyne Street from Main to North Street and West Street from St. Paul Street to North Street.



The City said it appreciates everyone’s cooperation while they work to put the finishing touches on the Streetscape and Northwest Neighborhood projects.