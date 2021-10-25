Brighton Clerk Reminds Residents To Return Absentee Ballots

October 25, 2021

The City of Brighton’s Clerk is reminding residents to return their absentee ballots in time for the November election.



Four City Council seats are up for grabs on November 2nd. Brighton Clerk Tara Brown said she is a little concerned, because of the 1,500 absentee ballots sent out, only 37% have been returned. She suspects that may be because this year’s election is a bit of an anomaly for the City.



Brown said she was unable to find any other City Council election going back to the early 1990s where a primary was required. Nine candidates filed this year, however, triggering by City Charter, the rare-City Council primary. The absentee ballot application that went out earlier this year was for both the August and November elections. With only one person being eliminated in the primary, Brown suspects people are seeing the list of 8 similar names and are thinking they already voted when they haven’t for the November election.



The Clerk recommends at this time, residents not risk putting it in the mail, and instead, drop it off at one of the drop boxes at City Hall or turn it in personally to the Clerk’s office.



If a resident has been issued an absentee ballot but now wishes to vote in person, that can be done, too. In that case, Brown asks that the resident bring their absentee ballot with them to surrender and receive a new one, if possible. If they don’t bring their old ballot, checks are still in place to make sure everybody gets to vote exactly one time. At the precinct, a prompt will come up for the election inspectors to see that the voter has an absentee ballot out. The resident can then fill out an affidavit stating they did not submit the ballot, and then the inspector will call Brown to confirm the ballot was not turned in.



Brown said if there are questions or concerns, they can call her at 810-227-0463 or email her at brownt@brightoncity.org to check on their ballot’s status. Residents can also visit the Michigan Voter Information Center online at www.mvic.sos.state.us to request a ballot, check their status, or find their voting location.



Brown also notes that voters in Precinct 2 will now do so at the Community Center on Brighton Street rather than at City Hall. Those affected should have received a mailing about the change and a new voter identification card.



She hopes for a great turnout as 4 of the 7 City Council seats hang in the balance. The new City Council, among other subjects, will be responsible for tackling hot issues like the Lindbom Elementary site and recreational marijuana.



