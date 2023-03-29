More Construction Closures In City Of Brighton

More construction-related closures are planned in the City of Brighton today.



The City advises that there will be multiple lane closures on Grand River and East Main Street today.



The outside lane of east/southbound Grand River, between St. Paul and North Streets, as well as the outside lane of west/northbound Grand River, between North and Main Street, will be closed for the day.



There will also be no left turns permitted from east/southbound Grand River onto East Main Street.



Westbound East Main Street will only allow for right turns into Grand River.



All thru-traffic is advised to follow posted detours.



