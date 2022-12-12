Water Main Project In City Of Brighton To Start In January

December 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A water main replacement project will be starting up in the City of Brighton in January.



The City’s contractor will be starting a three-month-long water main replacement project on Main Street from Grand River to South Second Street on January 9th.



The work will require intermittent lane closures and detours during the duration of the project.



The City advises that the south side of Main Street will be closed from Grand River to South Second Street. Westbound traffic will be maintained but eastbound traffic will be detoured to South Third Street and Brighton Lake Road. The intersections of Hyne and Main Street and West and Main Street will also be closed when the contractor is working in those areas.



Additionally, The City says there will be lane closures on Grand River when crews are making the connection between the new and existing watermain. A minimum of one lane will be open on both north and south Main Street throughout the project.



The project is anticipated to last through the end of March.



Following the water main work, the Main Street Streetscape Project will begin. That start date will be announced by the City once a construction schedule is available.