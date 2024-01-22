Tree Removal Work In City Of Brighton This Week

January 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A reminder for residents and motorists in the City of Brighton – roadside tree removal work will be taking place this week.



The City’s contractor will begin removing trees along the roadway on Flint Road, Williamsen Drive, and Nelson Street today. The work is anticipated to last until the end of the week.



The City advises that there will be intermittent traffic interruptions and delays in the area during the work.



The tree clearing is being done in preparation for the start of the City’s Sidewalk Gap Program. The project includes the installation of sidewalks on Flint Road, Williamsen Drive and Nelson Street.



The construction portion will begin later this year.