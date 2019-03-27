Brighton City Staff To Undergo Active Assailant Training

March 27, 2019

The City of Brighton offices will be closed on two days in April for specialized training.



The offices will be closed for Active Assailant Training. The city says management staff understands the need for a strong training program as part of workplace security and realize that attackers can cause massive loss of life before first responders can arrive on the scene, which creates the need for active assailant training and first aid/CPR training. Police Sergeant Brent Pirochta and Human Resources Manager Michelle Miller have collaborated to schedule mandatory active assailant and first aid/CPR training for all City staff on two dates in April.



The first is for DPS Staff and offices will be closed on Friday, April 5th from 7am to 3:30pm. The other is for City Hall staff on Friday, April 12th, with offices closed from 8am to 4pm. (JM)