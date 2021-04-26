Spring Clean Up Event For Brighton City Residents

April 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





City of Brighton residents have an upcoming opportunity to get rid of some tough-to-get-rid-of items.



The annual Spring Clean-Up event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 1st. It will take place at the City’s DPW building located at 420 South Third Street from 9am until 2pm, in partnership with Waste Management. Up to 3 bulky items per home can be accepted, including carpet, wood, furniture, televisions, computer equipment, printers, and Freon-free appliances. Construction debris is limited to one pick-up truck per residence.



Hazardous items will not be allowed and the City will not accept tires, large car parts, lawnmowers, liquid waste, paint/oil, herbicides, explosives, flammables, yard waste, concrete, solvents, poisons, batteries, or limbs.



This event is for City residents only and a driver’s license or proof of residency like a tax or utility bill will be required.



For more information, contact the city’s Department of Public Services by email at dps@brightoncity.org, or by calling (810) 225-8001.