Police Search For Suspects In Vehicle Larcenies

January 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A series of vehicle larcenies are being investigated in the City of Brighton.



Police have been actively investigating larcenies from automobiles that occurred in the City the night of January 14th into the early hours of Friday, January 15th. Two individuals were caught on surveillance walking the area Woodlake Drive, Spring Brooke Drive, and Fairway Trails Drive. The individuals could be seen pulling on door handles until they found a vehicle that was unlocked. Police say once they found an unlocked vehicle, they would rummage through the car until they found something of value. Police were able to capture still shots via ring doorbell cameras.



Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the Brighton City Police Department at 810-227-2700.