Two Open Seats On City Of Brighton Planning Commission

March 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are some vacancies on the Brighton City Planning Commission and interested candidates are encouraged to apply.



The Brighton City Council is accepting resumes and completed applications to fill two vacancies on the Planning Commission.



The Commission is a 9-member appointed board that advises the legislative body of the City on planning and zoning matters.



Responsibilities include preparing the City’s Master Plan, reviewing and recommending proposed developments in accordance with the Plan, and creating and updating the City’s zoning ordinances.



Interested individuals should submit a resume and completed application. The postings will be open until March 24th and April 30th for each respective term.



Details are available in the provided link.