Hydrant Flushing Starts Wednesday In Brighton

September 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





City of Brighton residents are being asked to plan their water use accordingly as they flush hydrants over basically the next week.



The City of Brighton’s utility department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city’s water utility service area starting this Wednesday and lasting through next Tuesday, September 22nd – excluding Saturday and Sunday. The flushing will begin at midnight Wednesday and go through 7am, before resuming at 7:30am and going through 4:30pm. It will then take place between 7:30am and 4:30pm each weekday. The City advises the procedure may cause some disturbances and discoloration in the water system following the flushing of nearby hydrants that could go into the next day. There may also be a temporary drop in pressure. Residents are being cautioned against washing whites and light colored clothing during the flushing period. Those who experience discoloration and rust in the water should run cold faucets only for 10 minutes to clear discolored water from the system. If the water is still discolored, turn off the faucet and try again in one hour.



Residents that have questions or are still experiencing discolored water should contact the City by email at DPS@brightoncity.org or by phone at 810-844-5113.