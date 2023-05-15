Grand River Lane Closure Changes Tomorrow In City Of Brighton

May 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some traffic shifts and lane closure changes begin tomorrow in the City of Brighton as part of the Grand River Paving Project.



The project limits are on Grand River, just south of Cross Street. Crews are doing paving work on both sides of Grand River, extending to Brighton city limits, approaching Old US-23.



Today, the contractor has been making repairs to portions of the road base that have been milled and will begin paving. Paving will continue throughout the overnight hours until complete.



Following that work, the lane closure will change and shift, and vehicular traffic will utilize the three middle lanes. The contractor will start milling the outside lanes in both directions, which will be closed to traffic. Additionally, left turns may be unavailable at certain intersections.



Motorists will experience delays and should find alternate routes if possible. The City asks everyone drive with caution for the safety of all motorists, pedestrians, and the road crews.