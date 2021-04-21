Fire Hydrant Flushing In City Of Brighton Starts Next Week

April 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton Utilities Department will be flushing fire hydrants next week.



The flushing will take place throughout the City’s water utility service area between the hours of 7:30am and 4:30pm starting next Wednesday, April 28th through Wednesday, May 5th - excluding Saturday and Sunday. The work will also occur between 12am to 7am next Wednesday.



The City is asking that customers plan water use accordingly. The procedure may cause some disturbances and discoloration in the water system following the flushing, as well as the day following. Customers could also experience a temporary drop in pressure and are reminded to refrain from washing white or light-colored clothes during the flushing period.



Those that experience discoloration and rust particles in their water should run cold water faucets only for approximately 10 minutes to clear the discolored water from their system. If the water is still discolored after running the cold water for 10 minutes, they should turn off the faucet and then repeat the process one hour later.



Those that still continue to experience discolored water should contact the City at 810.844.5113 or email at dps@brightoncity.org.