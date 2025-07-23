Brighton City Council Recognizes Former Mayor Monet for Service to Community

July 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton City Council on Tuesday, recognized former mayor Steve Monet for his years of service to the community.



"Steve's service didn't end with the public meetings in the council chambers. He also gave his time as an election inspector, ensuring the fundamental process of our democracy ran smoothly, securely and fairly," said Mayor Kris Tobbe. "That's the kind of citizen Steve is. Always willing to step up, no matter the role, when Brighton has needed him."



"Steve, your decades of service have helped to shaped to shape the city into the community we are so proud of today."



Monet served various roles within the city, including Brighton's planning commissioner, city council member and mayor between 1994 and 2010. He also has volunteered with Gleaners Food Bank since 2003.



"It wasn't just me. There was always a ton of other people who were behind, and in front of me, that were making suggestions," he said. "I want to again thank the city, people who live in this town, and the boards that helped me and boards that I helped. Just to be a part of this, it was a wonderful experience."



"I feel for and respect everything the people on the council have done, but it really was a joint effort."



Monet credited his team at home as well.



"She (my wife) would say Monday through Thursday you can do what you need to do for the city, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday belong to me," Monet added. "She's been very, very supportive and my children have been very supportive."



"It's just been a real wonderful commitment that I've had and enjoyed by meeting each and every one of you at one time or another. Thank you for the work that you do."



Video of Brighton's City Council meeting is linked below.



