Brighton City Council Recognizes Eagle Scout Drew Smith

September 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton honored another local Eagle Scout during Tuesday meeting. Mayor Kris Tobbe presented Drew Smith with an official proclamation, recognizing his service to the community.



"My Eagle Scout project was a flag retirement drop box with an educational sign up top at the Brighton Library," said Smith. "It's been very popular. It's been filling up with flags, filling up the back of my car and now our Scouts' trailer room."



"I'm glad everyone is using it and word is getting out. I think it's important that everyone knows how to properly retire the American flag, and what organizations can do it, like the Scouts."



The high school senior is a member of Troop 350, and plans to attend college and study environmental science or environmental engineering.



Smith thanked his parents for driving him to and from Scout meetings, his father for coaching him during his time in Scouts and his Eagle project coach.