Brighton City Council Pays Tribute to Longtime Pharmacist, DDA Member Bob Herbst

October 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A special tribute at Brighton City Council Tuesday night, honoring lifelong resident Bob Herbst, who worked for Uber's Drug Store for more than 55 years, owning the downtown fixture for 25 years.



Herbst also chaired the Brighton Downtown Development Authority for two decades.



"The Brighton City Council hereby honors Bob Herbst for his exceptional service to the Brighton Downtown Development Authority and his enduring contributions to the Brighton community," Mayor Kris Tobbe read aloud.



"The City expresses its sincere gratitude for your leadership, generosity and long lasting impact on the people and places that make our Brighton special."



Herbst was involved with the building of the Brighton Center for Performing Arts, and also helped establish the Community Foundation for Livingston County, where he served several years as chair and continues as a member.



"It's been an honor an privilege to have know Bob since I was probably about 5-years-old or before," said DDA Director Tim Corrigan. "I've had the distinct privilege of working with him on the DDA, succeeded him as chair. I've been on the Community Foundation with Bob for a number of years as well."



"I can tell you that this is a tribute well-earned, but no one will ever know the depths of all the things that Bob has done. He's truly been a pillar in the community and a very good friend."



Herbst has been married to his high school sweetheart, Betsy, for over 60 years. Together they raised two children and enjoy 5 grandchildren.



"DDA was one place I could give back and not be a land owner in the city. Thank goodness I always lived within five miles of my business," said Herbst.



"I'm the guilty culprit, and my wife knows this is true, that I was the one who started (meetings) at 7:15 am," he added. "And it was 7:15 am, because the school started at 7 am, and it gave us a 15-minute lag so we could turn down the street to come to the meeting."