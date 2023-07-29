August 3rd Brighton City Council Meeting Canceled

July 29, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Aug. 3rd Brighton City Council meeting has been cancelled; likewise, the first City Planning Commission meeting of the month (Aug. 7) and Zoning Board of Appeals meeting (Aug. 10) have been cancelled. However, according to city officials, nothing untoward is afoot.



Susan Walters, a perennial City Council candidate who has her own social media web page called “City of Brighton - Let’s Talk”, posted Wed. that the next council meeting was abruptly cancelled, with no reason given. Then Thursday, she posted that the Aug. 7 PC meeting and Aug. 10 ZBA meeting had also been cancelled. In her post, Walters posited, “No info why on any” - implying that something was amiss - otherwise, why would all those meetings be cancelled?



Not to worry. Mayor Kris Tobbe, contacted by WHMI news, said the City Council meeting was cancelled due to a lack of agenda items. Tobbe said that occasionally happens, though he admitted it was "once in a blue moon.” Tobbe said there was no other reason for the cancellation, such as council members being on vacation, which would constitute the lack of a quorum. He said that during the summer, sometimes people or issues that might be before council for whatever reason do not happen because of vacation schedules.



The next day, when Walters’ web page announced that the PC and ZBA meetings had also been cancelled, stating “No info why on any,” WHMI contacted Mayor Pro Tem Jim Bohn, who told us that members were informed by Community Development Manager Mike Caruso that that particular meeting had also been cancelled for lack of agenda items. Likewise, in regard to the ZBA, Bohn said, “If there’s not a zoning variance item, they would have no reason for a meeting.” Mystery solved!