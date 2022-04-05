Public Meeting Set On Marijuana Establishments In Brighton

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public meeting has been scheduled next month to discuss marijuana establishments in the City of Brighton and future staff direction.



The Brighton City Council will hold a special meeting on May 11th.



The purpose will be to consider the City’s current marijuana “opt-out status”, which prohibits marijuana establishments, possible staff direction regarding further study and/or the development of necessary ordinances to allow for marijuana establishments, or the affirmation of the city’s current “opt-out status”.



All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting. It starts at 6:30pm and will be held at the Brighton Community Center, located at 555 Brighton Street.



