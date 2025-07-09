Brighton City Council Discusses Proposal Requiring Registration to Canvass, Solicit Door-to-Door

July 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton may soon require political candidates and others to be certified by the city before soliciting door-to-door. Clerk Tara Brown explained her office has received numerous complaints from residents about soliciting, especially after dark.



"Our city is quite small and a lot of folks in the townships think we are part of their area, and they come to our city and don't have the proper permitting. I have spoken to a lot of residents about peddlers and solicitors in the neighborhoods," Brown said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.



Police Chief Brent Pirochta echoed those sentiments.



"We have received complaints, but it's more of people going to door-to-door selling things, various products or treatments, and things of that nature," he said. "We have fielded complaints, but generally not to the political arena or religious arena. It's more the sales."



No formal action was taken on the proposal, pending further discussion.



Brown meanwhile, explained the City of Brighton already charges a fee to solicit or canvass within city limits.



"It is $50 for the business license, and then $35 for each background check through the police department," she said. "It comes to me to organize paperwork. I send it to the chief for him to do his reviews. He issues an approval or denial."



The city's current ordinance already exempts the downtown area. Children under 18 selling cookies or raising funds for school-related activities, along with trick-or-treaters, also would be exempt.



The following language would amend current the current ordinance regarding "peddlers," "solicitors" and "canvassers":



"The purpose of this Article is to license and regulate the movement, location, manner, and hours of operation of peddlers, solicitors and canvassers within the City. These regulations are designed to promote public safety, reduce vehicular and pedestrian traffic congestion, and ensure the safe use of streets and sidewalks. Additionally, this Article aims to protect the quiet enjoyment and peace of residents, while preserving ample opportunities for peddlers, solicitors and canvassers. Furthermore, this Article seeks to safeguard against misrepresentations, fraud, and crime, and to promote the safety and privacy of residents in their homes. The regulations herein provide procedural requirements for peddling, soliciting and canvassing, which aim to provide residents with transparency and the ability to safeguard their privacy."



Video of Tuesday's meeting is linked below. City Council's packet, which includes the proposed ordinance change, is attached.