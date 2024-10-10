Brighton City Council Considers Proposal to Make Main Street Crosswalks Safer

October 10, 2024





Brighton’s Main Street may have fewer parking spots in a bid to make crosswalks safer for pedestrians.



During a City Council meeting on Monday, City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said there have been concerns raised by many about the visibility of crosswalks on Main Street.



“It is difficult until you’re very close to the crosswalk to see that someone is standing there getting ready to cross,” Gomolka said. “Right now, you have to slow down and then the pedestrians have to push the button, sort of catch the eyesight of the driver to make sure they’re stopping.”



There were also concerns raised about vehicles needing to sit in crosswalks to be able to see traffic when turning, making it dangerous for pedestrians who may be trying to cross, as well as pedestrians needing to step out further to be able to see around vehicles that are parked in spots next to the crosswalk.



Gomolka said there are a total of seven spots that could be eliminated to make visibility better for both vehicles and pedestrians. The spots are closest to crosswalks, and she said that some of them are already designated as compact cars only.



Painting lines in the spots, putting up different barriers, turning the spots into either motorcycle or bicycle parking and increasing the price of a parking ticket on Main Street were all suggested as solutions.



The current parking fine in Brighton is $10, officials said.



One council member asked about including on a notice on no parking signs that violating cars would be towed if the motion was adopted. Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta said it is more complex than just putting up a sign.



“There’s very specific sign requirements that you have to do,” Pirochta said. “The sign has to be more robust and notify who the tow agency is, phone number et cetera. It has to be permanently affixed to the ground.”



Having gravel laid in the CSX lot to allow for extra parking was proposed so the city doesn’t lose any parking downtown. DPS Director Marcel Goch said they could add around 15 spots.



“I did have a contractor look at it and gave me a cost of roughly $1,000 a lot to clear it out,” Goch said.



The council did not vote on the matter, but Mayor Tobbe said they would continue to deliberate and come up with potential solutions.