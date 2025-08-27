Brighton City Council Approves Road Maintenance Projects

August 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Brighton City Council on Tuesday approved a contractor to perform maintenance of several roadways throughout the city. This maintenance will include milling and overlaying the top four inches of asphalt, along with any necessary curb and gutter repairs.



According to the city, these will be the final projects funded by the voter-approved street millage, which expired with the July 2025 tax levy.



The streets that are planned for maintenance are Robertson Drive, Glenwyth (from Devonshire to Robertson), Sisu Knoll, Rita Ann (Lillian), Oak Ridge Drive between Fairway Trails and Devonshire Blvd, and Oak Ridge Court.



Construction is anticipated to start in late September or early October, and will be completed in the late fall of 2025. Temporary, intermittent road closures will occur, but residents will maintain access to their homes, though some delays may be experienced. Please follow the posted detour signs.



The contractor will coordinate with residents to ensure access is maintained throughout the project.



The city will send updates as more details are known and a more definite timeline is developed.



Please contact the city at dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001 for questions or concerns.



You can find out more information by visiting the “Project Hub” tab on the city's website linked below.



Additionally, if you would like to receive notification updates, download the My Brighton MI app or scan the attached QR code.