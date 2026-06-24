Brighton City Council Approves Downtown Parking Lot Agreement

June 24, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



The Brighton City Council approved an agreement aimed at keeping a familiar downtown parking area available to the public.



The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a parking lot agreement and lease with the State Land Bank Authority, DC Brighton LLC and DM Brighton LLC for property identified during the meeting as 300 West North Street.



City officials said the lot had previously been leased from a private owner before the property was sold to another entity. Members of the public have continued using the lot for some time, and officials said the agreement formalizes that arrangement.



Under the agreement, there is no lease cost to the city. The city will be responsible for plowing, salting, mowing and general maintenance of the lot.



During discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Bohn asked about the property’s tax status because of the Land Bank’s involvement. Officials said the property is currently non-taxable but is expected to become taxable next year.



The agreement comes amid broader redevelopment discussions involving downtown properties previously used for public parking.



The agreement was approved unanimously.