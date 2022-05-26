Lane Shifts In City Of Brighton To Cause Traffic Delays

The City of Brighton is advising of traffic delays and lane shifts associated with concrete and pavement repairs for the remainder of the week.



The City says Consumers Energy’s contractor will be making pavement and concrete repairs on southbound Church Street at Grand River today and Friday, weather permitting.



The southbound lane of Church Street, west of Grand River, will be closed and a lane shift will occur.



Two-way traffic will be maintained at the intersection for the duration of the work; however, drivers should expect delays.



The City asks that motorists drive with caution and follow all construction signage to keep themselves, other drivers, pedestrians, and construction workers safe.