Council Adopts Ordinance Permitting Chickens In City Of Brighton

February 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton City Council met Tuesday night and adopted an ordinance regarding the regulation of chickens.



Chickens will be allowed but permits are required. The ordinance states a maximum of six chickens are permitted for any person residing in a detached single-family structure in a single-family residential district.



Chickens are permitted for personal use/hobby purposes only – not for any business or commercial activities, including the selling of eggs.



Roosters are prohibited.



Mayor Pro-Tem Jim Bohn was the lone opposed vote. He said he felt there needed to be periodic inspections, maybe every three years or something like that, because animals are involved that are being kept outdoors – just to make sure everything is being kept as required in the ordinance.



Community Development Manager Mike Caruso commented they do have a number of residents who have chickens in the City, and they’ll be notified to get permits submitted and have a one-time inspection of their yard. After that, Caruso said they’ll have a list and then when ordinance officers and other staff are out, they can take a look at areas they know have permits.



Unless there is a direct complaint-driven reason for them to go back out, Caruso said they’ll drive by areas to check fencing and make sure coops have been cleaned etc. If it’s not working out, he said ordinance can be amended to move into a permitted process that requires more frequent inspections.



The City Attorney advised further it’s a complaint-driven process, which would be sufficient enough to regulate if people are complying or not with the ordinance. It was noted it’s a “a police power ordinance” – so if it comes to the point where they should have added additional inspections, that can always be done.



No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter.



The ordinance takes effect 15 days after enactment, and publication.



A link to view the full ordinance and requirements is provided.