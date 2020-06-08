Brighton's Main Street To Close Fri. & Sat. Through Summer

June 8, 2020

The City of Brighton has adopted a resolution to facilitate business and community activity in part by closing Main Street on Friday and Saturday through the summer.



As businesses in Brighton begin to re-open following the COVID-19 shutdown, concerns have been expressed over how to ensure the health and safety of those who want to shop and dine in the city. In an effort to address those concerns, the Brighton City Council has adopted a resolution that officials say focuses on facilitating commerce while also encouraging healthy socialization based on the best practices recommended by the Governor, CDC, and Livingston County Health Department.



The key component of the resolution is the closure of Main Street in Downtown Brighton on Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 12th through Labor Day weekend to allow space for social distancing and community engagement. That will be done in conjunction with the use of sidewalk cafes in areas identified by the City as permissible, along with the optional addition of dining platforms to the sidewalk and/or right-of-way permit process. The resolution permits businesses full use of the sidewalks directly adjacent to the business for extra space, although tents will not be allowed.



For residents, there’s the creation of individual family eating areas to allow for carry-out style outdoor meals. A press release states the resolution reaffirmed City Council’s commitment to encourage the community to follow the laws, recommendations, and restrictions set forth by Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders, the CDC, and the health department. It says the actions show that while public health is first priority, they can find creative ways to support the business and social health of the community.



Downtown Development Authority Chair Tim Corrigan said the approval of the resolution is an important step in getting downtown businesses going again and he can’t emphasize enough the effort that all local government and businesses put in to come up with a solid go-forward plan for coming out of our stay at home order. That spirit of collaboration was echoed by Brighton Mayor Shawn Pipoly who said it was a cooperative effort between the City, the DDA, the Chamber, Ann Arbor SPARK, and others. He said the goal is to stimulate the local economy and promote the community while returning residents to some sense of normalcy.